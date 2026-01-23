https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-us-talks-in-the-kremlin-were-constructive-and-extremely-frank--kremlin-aide-ushakov-1123511298.html

Russia-US Talks in the Kremlin were 'Constructive and Extremely Frank' — Kremlin Aide Ushakov

Kremlin meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum lasted for more than 3.5 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Witkoff in the Kremlin.Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev called the Russia-US discussion 'important'.

