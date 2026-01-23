International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia-US Talks in the Kremlin were 'Constructive and Extremely Frank' — Kremlin Aide Ushakov
Russia-US Talks in the Kremlin were 'Constructive and Extremely Frank' — Kremlin Aide Ushakov
Kremlin meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum lasted for more than 3.5 hours.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Witkoff in the Kremlin.Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev called the Russia-US discussion 'important'.
Russia-US Talks in the Kremlin were 'Constructive and Extremely Frank' — Kremlin Aide Ushakov

03:13 GMT 23.01.2026 (Updated: 03:32 GMT 23.01.2026)
03:13 GMT 23.01.2026 (Updated: 03:32 GMT 23.01.2026)
Kremlin meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum lasted for more than 3.5 hours.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Witkoff in the Kremlin.
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
World
Trump Expects Resolution to Ukraine Conflict 'In The Near Future'
Yesterday, 10:36 GMT
Russia stressed that without resolving territorial questions, no long‑term settlement is possible.
The first meeting of the Russia‑US-Ukraine working group on security will be held Friday in Abu Dhabi. Russia’s delegation includes Ministry of Defense leadership and operates under direct instructions from Putin.
RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev and Steve Witkoff will also meet in Abu Dhabi to advance bilateral economic discussions.
Witkoff and Kushner briefed Moscow on their Davos contacts, including Trump's meeting with Zelensky.
Moscow will "consistently pursue its goals" until a settlement is reached through political‑diplomatic means.
"The Russian Armed Forces are holding the strategic initiative," Ushakov told reporters.
Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev called the Russia-US discussion 'important'.
