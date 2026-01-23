https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-is-stepping-up-work-on-its-icebreaker-fleet-development---putin-1123515004.html

Russia Boosting Development of Its Icebreaker Fleet - Putin

Russia is ramping up efforts to develop its icebreaker fleet, President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-01-23

"This is the kind of power that no country in the world has today. Well, we are increasing, of course, this work [on the construction of nuclear icebreakers]," Putin said during a meeting with the students of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.The construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker is taking place according to schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030, Putin added.Other statements by the Russian president:

