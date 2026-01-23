International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-is-stepping-up-work-on-its-icebreaker-fleet-development---putin-1123515004.html
Russia Boosting Development of Its Icebreaker Fleet - Putin
Russia Boosting Development of Its Icebreaker Fleet - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is ramping up efforts to develop its icebreaker fleet, President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-01-23T14:13+0000
2026-01-23T14:36+0000
russia
moscow institute of physics and technology
russia
vladimir putin
arctic
northern sea route
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123133710_0:0:3271:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4939077918d36ac52ce636559376cd.jpg
"This is the kind of power that no country in the world has today. Well, we are increasing, of course, this work [on the construction of nuclear icebreakers]," Putin said during a meeting with the students of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.The construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker is taking place according to schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030, Putin added.Other statements by the Russian president:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/about-90-of-russias-arctic-shelf-potentially-holds-oil-gas-1122927002.html
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123133710_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d2cfd6aa101c6325bae3b16d80499e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
icebreaker fleet development, president vladimir putin, develop its icebreaker fleet
icebreaker fleet development, president vladimir putin, develop its icebreaker fleet

Russia Boosting Development of Its Icebreaker Fleet - Putin

14:13 GMT 23.01.2026 (Updated: 14:36 GMT 23.01.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia is increasing the power of its nuclear icebreakers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"This is the kind of power that no country in the world has today. Well, we are increasing, of course, this work [on the construction of nuclear icebreakers]," Putin said during a meeting with the students of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.
The construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker is taking place according to schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030, Putin added.
Other statements by the Russian president:
Russia is stepping up work on the development of its icebreaker fleet
Development of the Northern Sea Route is important for both Russia and international trade
Russia is increasing the power of its nuclear icebreakers
Construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker is on schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030
Prirazlomnaya oil platform is towed to the Arctic seaport of Murmansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2025
Russia
About 90% of Russia's Arctic Shelf Potentially Holds Oil, Gas
8 October 2025, 14:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала