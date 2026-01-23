https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-is-stepping-up-work-on-its-icebreaker-fleet-development---putin-1123515004.html
Russia Boosting Development of Its Icebreaker Fleet - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is ramping up efforts to develop its icebreaker fleet, President Vladimir Putin said.
"This is the kind of power that no country in the world has today. Well, we are increasing, of course, this work [on the construction of nuclear icebreakers]," Putin said during a meeting with the students of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.The construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker is taking place according to schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030, Putin added.Other statements by the Russian president:
Russia is increasing the power of its nuclear icebreakers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"This is the kind of power that no country in the world has today. Well, we are increasing, of course, this work [on the construction of nuclear icebreakers]," Putin said during a meeting with the students of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.
The construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker
is taking place according to schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030, Putin added.
Other statements by the Russian president:
Russia is stepping up work on the development of its icebreaker fleet
Development of the Northern Sea Route is important for both Russia and international trade
Russia is increasing the power of its nuclear icebreakers
Construction of the Leader nuclear icebreaker is on schedule, with the expected completion date being 2030
