Trump Expects Resolution to Ukraine Conflict 'In The Near Future'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he expects to reach the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine "pretty soon."

2026-01-22T10:36+0000

2026-01-22T10:36+0000

2026-01-22T13:08+0000

"We have settled eight wars, and I believe another one is coming pretty soon. You know what that is? The one that I thought was going to be an easy one, it has turned out to be probably the most difficult... But we have meetings, and we think we are making a lot of progress," Trump said at the signing ceremony of the charter of the Gaza Board of Peace, held on the sidelines of the Davos forum.The Board of Peace for Gaza will cooperate with the United Nations, US President Donald Trump vowed."We will work with many others, including the United Nations," Trump said.The conflict in the Gaza Strip is nearing its end, the US leader said.Trump also demanded that Hamas lay down its arms in accordance with its obligations, stressing that failure to do so would mean the end of the movement.Additionally, Trump promised to achieve the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, saying that the enclave will receive proper governance and will be restored.The United States is building great relations with the new leadership of Venezuela, Trump said."We are having great relationships with the leaders of the new leaders of Venezuela. The relationships have been good. We are opening up the country to our giant oil companies, and it is going very well. We have already taken out, think of this, 50 million barrels of oil, and a lot of that is going to go back to Venezuela," Trump said.Donald Trump vowed that the US military budget would increase to $1.5 trillion in 2027.Donald Trump said that Iran is interested in negotiations and Washington is ready for dialogue."And Iran does want to talk, and we will talk," Trump said at the signing ceremony of the charter of the Gaza Board of Peace, held on the sidelines of the forum in Davos.

