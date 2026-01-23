https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-crimea-saboteurs-working-for-ukraine-1123513166.html

Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Crimea Saboteurs Working for Ukraine

Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Crimea Saboteurs Working for Ukraine

Sputnik International

Two Russians involved in a series of sabotage and terrorist attacks in 2024-2025 under orders from Ukrainian special services have been detained in the Russian Republic of Crimea, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Friday.

2026-01-23T08:46+0000

2026-01-23T08:46+0000

2026-01-23T08:46+0000

world

crimea

russia

ukraine

federal security service

russian defense ministry

saboteurs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"Russia's Federal Security Service has detained two Russian citizens in the Republic of Crimea, both born in 1995, for a series of sabotage and terrorist acts in 2024 and 2025 directed by Ukraine's special services," the statement read. The detainees contacted an employee of the Ukrainian special services, under whose control they gathered information about the Russian Defense Ministry sites, critical infrastructure, military convoys, and Ukrainian strikes in Crimea, it added. Criminal cases have been opened against the detainees for terrorism and terror training.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/russian-fsb-thwarts-ukraine-plotted-attack-on-chusovsky-railway-bridge-in-perm-territory-1123451687.html

crimea

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's fsb, russia's federal security service, russian republic of crimea, ukrainian special services