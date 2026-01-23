https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-crimea-saboteurs-working-for-ukraine-1123513166.html
Russia's FSB Says Detained 2 Crimea Saboteurs Working for Ukraine
Two Russians involved in a series of sabotage and terrorist attacks in 2024-2025 under orders from Ukrainian special services have been detained in the Russian Republic of Crimea, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Friday.
"Russia's Federal Security Service has detained two Russian citizens in the Republic of Crimea, both born in 1995, for a series of sabotage and terrorist acts in 2024 and 2025 directed by Ukraine's special services," the statement read. The detainees contacted an employee of the Ukrainian special services, under whose control they gathered information about the Russian Defense Ministry sites, critical infrastructure, military convoys, and Ukrainian strikes in Crimea, it added. Criminal cases have been opened against the detainees for terrorism and terror training.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russians involved in a series of sabotage and terrorist attacks in 2024-2025 under orders from Ukrainian special services have been detained in the Russian Republic of Crimea, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Friday.
"Russia's Federal Security Service
has detained two Russian citizens in the Republic of Crimea, both born in 1995, for a series of sabotage and terrorist acts in 2024 and 2025 directed by Ukraine's special services," the statement read.
The detainees contacted an employee of the Ukrainian special services, under whose control they gathered information about the Russian Defense Ministry sites, critical infrastructure, military convoys, and Ukrainian strikes in Crimea, it added.
"At their handler's direction, they torched relay cabinets of the Crimean Railway state company and the equipment of cellular base stations in the Saky and Simferopol districts of the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said.
Criminal cases have been opened against the detainees for terrorism and terror training.