Trump Says Many US Warships Moving Toward Iran 'Just in Case'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that a large number of US military ships are moving toward Iran "just in case."

"You know we have a lot of ships going in that direction just in case. We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we will see what happens. We have a big force going to Iran. I would rather not see anything happen, but we are watching them very closely," Trump told reporters.Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed support for the unrest in Iran, which initially began due to the devaluation of the national currency, and did not rule out any action against Iran, including air strikes. Tehran called these statements a threat to the republic's sovereignty.Furthermore, amid protests in Iran, Trump said that he believed the Islamic Republic needed new leadership. According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, an attack on the country's Supreme Leader would be tantamount to a full-scale war against Iran.

