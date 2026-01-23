https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/venezuela-russia-reaffirm-commitment-to-strategic-cooperation-1123512338.html

Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335421_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc8cf3762aa128f6233d7833ceee64f.jpg

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries. He said the government expressed gratitude to Russia for defending the key principles of the UN Charter, "primarily non-interference and rejection of the use of force that violates the sovereignty of states." The minister also noted Moscow's support for Venezuela following the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling this act illegitimate under international law. In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the US military operation in Venezuela has undermined a key principle of international law that prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

