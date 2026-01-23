https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/venezuela-russia-reaffirm-commitment-to-strategic-cooperation-1123512338.html
Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation
Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation
Sputnik International
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
2026-01-23T05:52+0000
2026-01-23T05:52+0000
2026-01-23T05:52+0000
world
nicolas maduro
delcy rodriguez
venezuela
russia
the united nations (un)
national assembly
supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335421_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc8cf3762aa128f6233d7833ceee64f.jpg
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries. He said the government expressed gratitude to Russia for defending the key principles of the UN Charter, "primarily non-interference and rejection of the use of force that violates the sovereignty of states." The minister also noted Moscow's support for Venezuela following the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling this act illegitimate under international law. In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the US military operation in Venezuela has undermined a key principle of international law that prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/nearly-half-of-americans-disapprove-of-us-operation-in-venezuela--poll-1123483978.html
venezuela
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335421_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba459010f3edb2f983be6eae771fdb20.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuelan foreign minister yvan gil reported a meeting with russian ambassador to caracas sergey melik-bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
venezuelan foreign minister yvan gil reported a meeting with russian ambassador to caracas sergey melik-bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
"We held a meeting with the ambassador of the Russian Federation to our country, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, during which we discussed bilateral relations and the alliance between our nations," Gil wrote.
He said the government expressed gratitude to Russia for defending the key principles of the UN Charter, "primarily non-interference and rejection of the use of force that violates the sovereignty of states."
The minister also noted Moscow's support for Venezuela following the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling this act illegitimate under international law.
"We reaffirmed our strong strategic alliance, oriented to political, economic, and diplomatic cooperation within the framework of the high-level intergovernmental commission and the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement," Gil said.
In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the US military operation in Venezuela has undermined a key principle of international law that prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.