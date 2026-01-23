International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/venezuela-russia-reaffirm-commitment-to-strategic-cooperation-1123512338.html
Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation
Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation
Sputnik International
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
2026-01-23T05:52+0000
2026-01-23T05:52+0000
world
nicolas maduro
delcy rodriguez
venezuela
russia
the united nations (un)
national assembly
supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335421_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc8cf3762aa128f6233d7833ceee64f.jpg
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries. He said the government expressed gratitude to Russia for defending the key principles of the UN Charter, "primarily non-interference and rejection of the use of force that violates the sovereignty of states." The minister also noted Moscow's support for Venezuela following the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling this act illegitimate under international law. In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the US military operation in Venezuela has undermined a key principle of international law that prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/nearly-half-of-americans-disapprove-of-us-operation-in-venezuela--poll-1123483978.html
venezuela
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123335421_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba459010f3edb2f983be6eae771fdb20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuelan foreign minister yvan gil reported a meeting with russian ambassador to caracas sergey melik-bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.
venezuelan foreign minister yvan gil reported a meeting with russian ambassador to caracas sergey melik-bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Venezuela, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Strategic Cooperation

05:52 GMT 23.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoVenezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto speaks during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto speaks during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil reported a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, at which the sides discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"We held a meeting with the ambassador of the Russian Federation to our country, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, during which we discussed bilateral relations and the alliance between our nations," Gil wrote.

He said the government expressed gratitude to Russia for defending the key principles of the UN Charter, "primarily non-interference and rejection of the use of force that violates the sovereignty of states."
The minister also noted Moscow's support for Venezuela following the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling this act illegitimate under international law.
"We reaffirmed our strong strategic alliance, oriented to political, economic, and diplomatic cooperation within the framework of the high-level intergovernmental commission and the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement," Gil said.
National Guard armored vehicles block an avenue leading to Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2026
US-Venezuela Row
Nearly Half of Americans Disapprove of US Operation in Venezuela – Poll
18 January, 16:05 GMT
In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said the US military operation in Venezuela has undermined a key principle of international law that prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала