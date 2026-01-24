https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/canada-against-golden-dome-over-greenland---trump-1123516748.html

Canada Against Golden Dome Over Greenland - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Canada is opposing the construction of the Golden Dome over Greenland, a project that would safeguard the country, while instead engaging in what he described as dangerous business with China.

"Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will "eat them up" within the first year!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump previously said that his administration is launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace. Trump since then repeatedly advocated for Canada to join the US, arguing that the country does not earmark sufficient funds for defense, relying on Washington for protection.

