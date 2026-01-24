https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/centcom-chief-arrives-in-israel-amid-us-force-buildup-in-region--reports-1123519221.html
CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Israel Amid US Force Buildup in Region – Reports
CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Israel Amid US Force Buildup in Region – Reports
Sputnik International
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, on Saturday arrived in Israel amid threats of escalation with Iran and the buildup of US forces in the region, Israeli Army Radio Galei Tzahal reported, citing a US military source.
2026-01-24T12:20+0000
2026-01-24T12:20+0000
2026-01-24T12:22+0000
world
donald trump
israel
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248594_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_771b86861e82254939235c18481ecf72.jpg
It will be a brief visit, with meetings with Israeli top security leadership scheduled on Saturday, the report said. Cooper arrived in the Middle East to address recent developments in Syria, in particular, the Syrian army takeover of territories previously held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, and the transfer of thousands Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia for terrorism) prisoners from Syria to Iraq, the report said. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that a large number of US military ships are moving toward Iran "just in case." Previously, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that the national security system was closely monitoring the buildup of the US military presence in the region. Regardless of the rising tensions, there are currently no changes in the Israeli civil defense guidelines, about which the public is promptly notified in the event of any national emergencies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/trump-says-many-us-warships-moving-toward-iran-just-in-case-1123511472.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248594_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b93094d958f63040dbb5e0d54bc4353.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, israel, iran, centcom, adm. brad cooper, military, commander, arrival, middle east
us, israel, iran, centcom, adm. brad cooper, military, commander, arrival, middle east
CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Israel Amid US Force Buildup in Region – Reports
12:20 GMT 24.01.2026 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 24.01.2026)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, on Saturday arrived in Israel amid threats of escalation with Iran and the buildup of US forces in the region, Israeli Army Radio Galei Tzahal reported, citing a US military source.
It will be a brief visit, with meetings with Israeli top security leadership scheduled on Saturday, the report said.
Cooper arrived in the Middle East to address recent developments in Syria, in particular, the Syrian army takeover of territories previously held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, and the transfer of thousands Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia for terrorism) prisoners from Syria to Iraq, the report said.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that a large number of US military ships are moving toward Iran "just in case."
Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported citing official sources and air tracking data that several F-15E Strike Eagle fighter-bombers had landed in Jordan, on January 18. The report further added the Pentagon was sending the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the Middle Eastern region, and that additional Patriot and THAAD air defense system were being deployed.
Previously, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that the national security system was closely monitoring the buildup of the US military presence in the region.
Regardless of the rising tensions, there are currently no changes in the Israeli civil defense guidelines, about which the public is promptly notified in the event of any national emergencies.