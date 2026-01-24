https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/centcom-chief-arrives-in-israel-amid-us-force-buildup-in-region--reports-1123519221.html

CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Israel Amid US Force Buildup in Region – Reports

CENTCOM Chief Arrives in Israel Amid US Force Buildup in Region – Reports

Sputnik International

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, on Saturday arrived in Israel amid threats of escalation with Iran and the buildup of US forces in the region, Israeli Army Radio Galei Tzahal reported, citing a US military source.

2026-01-24T12:20+0000

2026-01-24T12:20+0000

2026-01-24T12:22+0000

world

donald trump

israel

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248594_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_771b86861e82254939235c18481ecf72.jpg

It will be a brief visit, with meetings with Israeli top security leadership scheduled on Saturday, the report said. Cooper arrived in the Middle East to address recent developments in Syria, in particular, the Syrian army takeover of territories previously held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, and the transfer of thousands Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia for terrorism) prisoners from Syria to Iraq, the report said. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that a large number of US military ships are moving toward Iran "just in case." Previously, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that the national security system was closely monitoring the buildup of the US military presence in the region. Regardless of the rising tensions, there are currently no changes in the Israeli civil defense guidelines, about which the public is promptly notified in the event of any national emergencies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/trump-says-many-us-warships-moving-toward-iran-just-in-case-1123511472.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, israel, iran, centcom, adm. brad cooper, military, commander, arrival, middle east