Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Crew of Medical Vehicle Attacked by Ukrainian Drone in Kherson Region Killed - Governor
Crew of Medical Vehicle Attacked by Ukrainian Drone in Kherson Region Killed - Governor
The entire three-person crew of a medical vehicle, which was attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the Kherson region, died in the attack, regional governor Vladimir Saldo said on Saturday.
"It is with great pain that I am forced to share this sad news. All members of the crew of the medical vehicle attacked by the Ukrainian drone today were killed," Saldo said on Telegram.Saldo called the tragedy "yet another war crime by the Kiev regime militants and a crime against humanity."The medics were trying to reach a critically ill patient in an area where enemy drones were targeting, Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said.
24.01.2026
The entire three-person crew of a medical vehicle, which was attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the Kherson region, died in the attack, regional governor Vladimir Saldo said on Saturday.
"It is with great pain that I am forced to share this sad news. All members of the crew of the medical vehicle attacked by the Ukrainian drone today were killed," Saldo said on Telegram.
Saldo called the tragedy "yet another war crime by the Kiev regime militants and a crime against humanity."
The medics were trying to reach a critically ill patient in an area where enemy drones were targeting, Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said.
