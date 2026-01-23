https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/ukraine-struck-russian-energy-targets-first-and-now-faces-blowback-1123515852.html

Ukraine Struck Russian Energy Targets First and Now Faces Blowback

The Kiev regime was the first to strike energy targets, hitting Russian energy and power facilities and oil depots, retired Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general Leonid Reshetnikov tells Sputnik.

Ukraine "believed this would both damage Russia and somehow halt its advance, disrupting its initiative on the front," the intelligence veteran says. The point of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities is not to cut off electricity and heat for Ukrainian civilians, the pundit points out. The primary goal is to paralyze Ukrainian factories assembling drones, repairing tanks, planes and armored vehicles — everything tied to the war effort. Many in Ukraine are starting to see that the Kiev regime is the source of all current troubles, the intelligence veteran notes.

Ekaterina Blinova

