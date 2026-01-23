https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/ukraine-struck-russian-energy-targets-first-and-now-faces-blowback-1123515852.html
Ukraine Struck Russian Energy Targets First and Now Faces Blowback
Ukraine Struck Russian Energy Targets First and Now Faces Blowback
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime was the first to strike energy targets, hitting Russian energy and power facilities and oil depots, retired Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general Leonid Reshetnikov tells Sputnik.
2026-01-23T17:38+0000
2026-01-23T17:38+0000
2026-01-23T17:38+0000
analysis
leonid reshetnikov
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
kiev
us
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b520a062d6563981c718dfe6e9bdffd.jpg
Ukraine "believed this would both damage Russia and somehow halt its advance, disrupting its initiative on the front," the intelligence veteran says. The point of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities is not to cut off electricity and heat for Ukrainian civilians, the pundit points out. The primary goal is to paralyze Ukrainian factories assembling drones, repairing tanks, planes and armored vehicles — everything tied to the war effort. Many in Ukraine are starting to see that the Kiev regime is the source of all current troubles, the intelligence veteran notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/ukraine-blackouts-caused-by-zelenskys-terrorist-attacks-on-russia-1123514861.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8b492cdf9b337a63dfa89e5841674839.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine conflict, blackouts in ukraine, ukraine targeted russian energy facilities, ukrainian attacks on russian oil depots, ukrainian attacks on russian energy infrastructure, ukrainian military industrial complex
ukraine conflict, blackouts in ukraine, ukraine targeted russian energy facilities, ukrainian attacks on russian oil depots, ukrainian attacks on russian energy infrastructure, ukrainian military industrial complex
Ukraine Struck Russian Energy Targets First and Now Faces Blowback
The Kiev regime was the first to strike energy targets, hitting Russian energy and power facilities and oil depots, retired Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) lieutenant general Leonid Reshetnikov tells Sputnik.
Ukraine "believed this would both damage Russia and somehow halt its advance, disrupting its initiative on the front," the intelligence veteran says.
"In response, they started taking hits — and more and more of them. So it all started with Zelensky."
The point of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities is not to cut off electricity and heat for Ukrainian civilians, the pundit points out.
The primary goal is to paralyze Ukrainian factories assembling drones, repairing tanks, planes and armored vehicles — everything tied to the war effort.
Many in Ukraine
are starting to see that the Kiev regime is the source of all current troubles, the intelligence veteran notes.
"Blaming Russia is pointless, whether for residents starting to realize the truth or those still caught up in nationalist fervor." Reshetnikov says. "The blame lies with the Kiev regime, which has persisted since 2014 in trying to suppress the rebellious Donbass."