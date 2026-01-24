https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/nato-must-admit-it-cannot-approach-russias-borders-closely---hungarys-orban-1123519721.html
NATO Must Admit It Cannot Approach Russia's Borders Closely - Hungary's Orban
NATO must recognize that Russia will not allow the alliance to approach its borders and agree on how Ukraine can once again become a buffer state, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
"I see no other solution than to recognize that NATO and the European Union cannot directly deploy troops to Russia's borders, because the Russians will always respond with war. That is why there must always be something between Russia and their borders, some kind of buffer zone. And we must agree on how this land called Ukraine, which was a buffer zone and has now become a war zone, can once again become a buffer state," Orban said at an event in Hungary's Kaposvar, which was broadcast by the M1 television channel. He said that the conflict was caused by NATO's desire to include Ukraine in the "Western security system," while Russia declared this impossible, as Moscow operates on the premise that it "has the right to prevent an enemy army from reaching its borders."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO must recognize that Russia will not allow the alliance to approach its borders and agree on how Ukraine can once again become a buffer state, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
"I see no other solution than to recognize that NATO and the European Union cannot directly deploy troops to Russia's borders, because the Russians will always respond with war. That is why there must always be something between Russia and their borders, some kind of buffer zone. And we must agree on how this land called Ukraine, which was a buffer zone and has now become a war zone, can once again become a buffer state," Orban said at an event in Hungary's Kaposvar, which was broadcast by the M1 television channel.
He said that the conflict was caused by NATO's desire to include Ukraine in the "Western security system," while Russia declared this impossible, as Moscow operates on the premise that it "has the right to prevent an enemy army from reaching its borders."