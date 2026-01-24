https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/nato-must-admit-it-cannot-approach-russias-borders-closely---hungarys-orban-1123519721.html

NATO Must Admit It Cannot Approach Russia's Borders Closely - Hungary's Orban

NATO Must Admit It Cannot Approach Russia's Borders Closely - Hungary's Orban

Sputnik International

NATO must recognize that Russia will not allow the alliance to approach its borders and agree on how Ukraine can once again become a buffer state, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

2026-01-24T13:44+0000

2026-01-24T13:44+0000

2026-01-24T13:44+0000

world

viktor orban

russia

ukraine

nato

european union (eu)

hungary

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d740c8debc088731d91b214dfe251045.jpg

"I see no other solution than to recognize that NATO and the European Union cannot directly deploy troops to Russia's borders, because the Russians will always respond with war. That is why there must always be something between Russia and their borders, some kind of buffer zone. And we must agree on how this land called Ukraine, which was a buffer zone and has now become a war zone, can once again become a buffer state," Orban said at an event in Hungary's Kaposvar, which was broadcast by the M1 television channel. He said that the conflict was caused by NATO's desire to include Ukraine in the "Western security system," while Russia declared this impossible, as Moscow operates on the premise that it "has the right to prevent an enemy army from reaching its borders."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/orban-hits-out-at-eu-green-light-for-15-trillion-ukraine-aid-1123513296.html

russia

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, eu, russia, ukraine, hungary, orban, buffer state, borders, ukrainian conflict, troops, deployment