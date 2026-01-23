https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/orban-hits-out-at-eu-green-light-for-15-trillion-ukraine-aid-1123513296.html
Orban Hits Out at EU Green Light for $1.5 Trillion Ukraine Aid
"It was definitely a nuclear bomb-like kick in the chest," the Hungarian PM told reporters after an emergency EU summit in Brussels, MTI reports.
Viktor Orban said Ukraine demands that the EU provide $800 billion in the next 10 years plus $700 billion for military expenditure needs — something the bloc has already greenlighted.
Viktor Orban said Ukraine demands
that the EU provide $800 billion in the next 10 years plus $700 billion for military expenditure needs — something the bloc has already greenlighted.
"I think that the Hungarian parliament won’t vote for Ukraine’s EU membership in the next hundred years,” Orban added.