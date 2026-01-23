International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/orban-hits-out-at-eu-green-light-for-15-trillion-ukraine-aid-1123513296.html
Orban Hits Out at EU Green Light for $1.5 Trillion Ukraine Aid
Orban Hits Out at EU Green Light for $1.5 Trillion Ukraine Aid
Sputnik International
"It was definitely a nuclear bomb-like kick in the chest," the Hungarian PM told reporters after an emergency EU summit in Brussels, MTI reports.
2026-01-23T09:12+0000
2026-01-23T09:12+0000
world
ukraine
viktor orban
hungary
brussels
european union (eu)
aid
financial aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg
Viktor Orban said Ukraine demands that the EU provide $800 billion in the next 10 years plus $700 billion for military expenditure needs — something the bloc has already greenlighted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/recession-hit-europe-to-harm-own-people-by-giving-ukraine-800-billion---orban-1123432305.html
ukraine
hungary
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db459b4b6ff0cd100346f7f5f95e135d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu green light, emergency eu summit, ukraine aid, orban
eu green light, emergency eu summit, ukraine aid, orban

Orban Hits Out at EU Green Light for $1.5 Trillion Ukraine Aid

09:12 GMT 23.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankViktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
"It was definitely a nuclear bomb-like kick in the chest," the Hungarian PM told reporters after an emergency EU summit in Brussels, MTI reports.
Viktor Orban said Ukraine demands that the EU provide $800 billion in the next 10 years plus $700 billion for military expenditure needs — something the bloc has already greenlighted.
"I think that the Hungarian parliament won’t vote for Ukraine’s EU membership in the next hundred years,” Orban added.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2026
World
Recession-Hit Europe to Harm Own People by Giving Ukraine €800 Billion - Orban
6 January, 13:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала