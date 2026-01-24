https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/pentagon-publishes-new-defense-strategy-1123516578.html

Pentagon Publishes New Defense Strategy

The newly released US defense strategy frames Russia’s nuclear arsenal as the world’s largest and insists the US must have "guaranteed access" to Greenland—even as it claims the strategy "is not a strategy of isolation."

Key takeaways: The US National Defense Strategy mentions the importance of ending the Ukraine conflict."As [US] President [Donald] Trump has said, the war in Ukraine must end. As he has also emphasized, however, this is Europe’s responsibility first and foremost," the document says.It says securing and sustaining peace will require leadership and commitment from the US's NATO allies.

