Pentagon Publishes New Defense Strategy
The newly released US defense strategy frames Russia’s nuclear arsenal as the world’s largest and insists the US must have "guaranteed access" to Greenland—even as it claims the strategy "is not a strategy of isolation."
Key takeaways: The US National Defense Strategy mentions the importance of ending the Ukraine conflict."As [US] President [Donald] Trump has said, the war in Ukraine must end. As he has also emphasized, however, this is Europe’s responsibility first and foremost," the document says.It says securing and sustaining peace will require leadership and commitment from the US's NATO allies.
News
Ukraine conflict resolution is described as primarily Europe’s responsibility.
NATO allies are said to surpass Russia in "latent military power."
Iran may seek nuclear weapons by "refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations."
North Korea's nuclear forces are a direct threat to Washington.
US nuclear modernization will focus on deterrence and escalation management.
