Russia–US Talks Could Add to ‘Total Breakdown’ of Ukraine

The recent Putin-Witkoff meeting shows that “European and Ukrainian attempts to derail US-Russian relations has failed,” former Swedish army officer and politician Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik.

He recalled that “better relations” between Russia and the US were restored after the Putin-Trump summit in Anchorage, Alaska, which followed Donald Trump abandoning Joe Biden’s policy of America being “the main supporter of Ukraine.”“Russia wants to achieve the goals for the special military operation preferably by political and diplomatic means, but if that isn't possible, by military means. To achieve this, good relations with the US is important.”The ex-Swedish officer believes that the best thing for Russia would be “a total breakdown of US–European/Ukrainian relations, but even US neutrality in the conflict is a good thing.”According to Valtersson, both Ukraine and Europe will soon have to “accept the reality or face an even darker future in a couple of years.”Brussels and Kiev must come to terms with the fact of “a growing rift between the US and Europe and a future of much closer economic cooperation between the US and Russia,” something that “would be a total turnover of international geopolitics,” Valtersson summed up.

