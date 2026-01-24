https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russia-us-ukraine-trilateral-talks-took-place-at-al-shati-palace-in-abu-dhabi-1123522766.html

Russia-US-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Took Place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi

The first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine was held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, located on the coast of a canal flowing into the Persian Gulf. Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff Andriy Hnatov attended the talks in military camouflage. Other members of the Ukrainian delegation wore civilian clothing, while National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov appeared, as usual, donning a black shirt. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan regularly hosts foreign leaders at this residence. In April, it was the venue for talks with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, and in February 2025 the UAE leader received Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov there. The first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations held direct contacts during the talks.According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, the negotiations could resume next Sunday."Trilateral negotiations between US, Russia and Ukraine will resume next Sunday (8 days from now) in Abu Dhabi, U.S. official says," Ravid wrote on X.

