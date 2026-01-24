International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russia-us-ukraine-trilateral-talks-took-place-at-al-shati-palace-in-abu-dhabi-1123522766.html
Russia-US-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Took Place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi
Russia-US-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Took Place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
The first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine was held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-01-24T18:54+0000
2026-01-24T18:54+0000
world
russia
us
ukraine
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092314643_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0174fabcc7f65d7aab8647ad447b1b4.jpg
The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, located on the coast of a canal flowing into the Persian Gulf. Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff Andriy Hnatov attended the talks in military camouflage. Other members of the Ukrainian delegation wore civilian clothing, while National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov appeared, as usual, donning a black shirt. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan regularly hosts foreign leaders at this residence. In April, it was the venue for talks with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, and in February 2025 the UAE leader received Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov there. The first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations held direct contacts during the talks.According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, the negotiations could resume next Sunday."Trilateral negotiations between US, Russia and Ukraine will resume next Sunday (8 days from now) in Abu Dhabi, U.S. official says," Ravid wrote on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/ukraine-negotiations-in-abu-dhabi-concluded-1123519491.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092314643_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59796fd6b7db72db991f319e0a9d5e39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
abu dhabi talks, russia ukraine negotiations
abu dhabi talks, russia ukraine negotiations

Russia-US-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Took Place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi

18:54 GMT 24.01.2026
© KARIM SAHIBA general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019.
A general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
© KARIM SAHIB
Subscribe
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - The first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine was held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, located on the coast of a canal flowing into the Persian Gulf.
Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff Andriy Hnatov attended the talks in military camouflage. Other members of the Ukrainian delegation wore civilian clothing, while National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov appeared, as usual, donning a black shirt.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan regularly hosts foreign leaders at this residence. In April, it was the venue for talks with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, and in February 2025 the UAE leader received Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov there.
The first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations held direct contacts during the talks.
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
World
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Concluded
12:39 GMT
According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, the negotiations could resume next Sunday.
"Trilateral negotiations between US, Russia and Ukraine will resume next Sunday (8 days from now) in Abu Dhabi, U.S. official says," Ravid wrote on X.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала