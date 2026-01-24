International
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Concluded
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Concluded
Sputnik International
A trilateral working meeting on Ukraine concluded its second day in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Russian delegation returned to a hotel in Abu Dhabi following the negotiations.The first meeting of a trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the group included senior officials from the Russian Defense Ministry, led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate.The United States delegation, including US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, headed to the airport after a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The next round of negotiations on Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming week, an Axios journalist Barak Ravid, said, citing Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Concluded

12:39 GMT 24.01.2026 (Updated: 13:50 GMT 24.01.2026)
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - A trilateral working meeting on Ukraine concluded its second day in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Russian delegation returned to a hotel in Abu Dhabi following the negotiations.
The first meeting of a trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the group included senior officials from the Russian Defense Ministry, led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate.
The United States delegation, including US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, headed to the airport after a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The US was represented by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.

The next round of negotiations on Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming week, an Axios journalist Barak Ravid, said, citing Ukrainian officials.
"Another round of talks to be held in Abu Dhabi next week," he wrote on X.
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
White House Hails 'Productive' US-Russia-Ukraine Talks in UAE
10:38 GMT
