Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberates Settlement of Staritsa in Kharkov Region
The Russian army has completed the liberation of the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.
"As a result of the decisive actions of the Sever battlegroup, the liberation of the village of Staritsa in the Kharkov region has been completed," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has completed the liberation of the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.
"As a result of the decisive actions of the Sever battlegroup, the liberation of the village of Staritsa in the Kharkov region has been completed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 445 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, four armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, an artillery piece, and five ammunition depots
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, and three artillery field pieces
In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost up to 145 troops, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare station
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery pieces, including two US-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery units Paladin, an electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare station
