Russian Forces Liberates Settlement of Staritsa in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian army has completed the liberation of the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

"As a result of the decisive actions of the Sever battlegroup, the liberation of the village of Staritsa in the Kharkov region has been completed," the ministry said in a statement.

