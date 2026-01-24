International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russian-ukrainian-delegations-had-direct-contact-during-two-days-of-talks-in-abu-dhabi---uae-mfa-1123519913.html
Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA
Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA
Sputnik International
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine communicated directly during the two-day negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
2026-01-24T13:59+0000
2026-01-24T14:30+0000
uae
ukraine
russia
us
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_adb9a2c0b7d61756acc8601290f15670.jpg
Key points from the ministry's statement, obtained by Sputnik: US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The US was also represented by Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.During the meeting, Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat opposite each other at a U-shaped negotiating table, with the US delegation taking the middle seats, Sputnik correspondent reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/white-house-hails-productive-us-russia-ukraine-talks-in-uae-1123518426.html
uae
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_84ba332a84ca6e2c12dafebc4b762c02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, uae, talks, abu dhabi, ministry of foreign affairs, direct contact, negotiations, settlement
russia, ukraine, uae, talks, abu dhabi, ministry of foreign affairs, direct contact, negotiations, settlement

Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA

13:59 GMT 24.01.2026 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 24.01.2026)
© МИД ОАЭ / Go to the mediabankUkraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
© МИД ОАЭ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine communicated directly during the two-day negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Key points from the ministry's statement, obtained by Sputnik:
The UAE highly values Trump's efforts to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine
The negotiations on Ukraine focused on unresolved elements of the proposed US agreement
The UAE will continue to support efforts to resolve the issue
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The US was also represented by Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.
During the meeting, Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat opposite each other at a U-shaped negotiating table, with the US delegation taking the middle seats, Sputnik correspondent reported.
Members of the Russian delegation leave a hotel for the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
World
White House Hails ‘Productive’ US-Russia-Ukraine Talks in UAE
10:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала