Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA

Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine communicated directly during the two-day negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Key points from the ministry's statement, obtained by Sputnik: US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The US was also represented by Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.During the meeting, Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat opposite each other at a U-shaped negotiating table, with the US delegation taking the middle seats, Sputnik correspondent reported.

