https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russian-ukrainian-delegations-had-direct-contact-during-two-days-of-talks-in-abu-dhabi---uae-mfa-1123519913.html
Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA
Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA
Sputnik International
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine communicated directly during the two-day negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
2026-01-24T13:59+0000
2026-01-24T13:59+0000
2026-01-24T14:30+0000
uae
ukraine
russia
us
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_adb9a2c0b7d61756acc8601290f15670.jpg
Key points from the ministry's statement, obtained by Sputnik: US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The US was also represented by Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.During the meeting, Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat opposite each other at a U-shaped negotiating table, with the US delegation taking the middle seats, Sputnik correspondent reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/white-house-hails-productive-us-russia-ukraine-talks-in-uae-1123518426.html
uae
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_84ba332a84ca6e2c12dafebc4b762c02.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, uae, talks, abu dhabi, ministry of foreign affairs, direct contact, negotiations, settlement
russia, ukraine, uae, talks, abu dhabi, ministry of foreign affairs, direct contact, negotiations, settlement
Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Had Direct Contact During Two Days of Talks in Abu Dhabi - UAE MFA
13:59 GMT 24.01.2026 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 24.01.2026)
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine communicated directly during the two-day negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Key points from the ministry's statement, obtained by Sputnik:
The UAE highly values Trump's efforts to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine
The negotiations on Ukraine focused on unresolved elements of the proposed US agreement
The UAE will continue to support efforts to resolve the issue
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in a trilateral working meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The US was also represented by Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.
During the meeting, Russian and Ukrainian delegations sat opposite each other at a U-shaped negotiating table, with the US delegation taking the middle seats, Sputnik correspondent reported.