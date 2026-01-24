https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/white-house-hails-productive-us-russia-ukraine-talks-in-uae-1123518426.html
White House Hails ‘Productive’ US-Russia-Ukraine Talks in UAE
Sputnik International
Trilateral conversation between the United States, Ukraine in Abu Dhabi was productive, a White House official told NBC News.
world
russia
ukraine
us
kremlin
abu dhabi
uae
white house
ukraine crisis
The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia "was productive," the publication cited the WH official as saying.The key sticking point remains the future of Donbass, according to the publication. Ahead of the first meeting of the trilateral working group, the Kremlin said that Ukraine’s military would have to pull out of the area for any deal to end the conflict. "Russia's position is well known: Ukraine and its armed forces must leave Donbass. They must be withdrawn. This is a very important condition," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Moscow does not want to publicly divulge any details of the negotiation process framework on Ukraine, deeming it off limits, Peskov stressed.According to him, the Russian security working group received instructions from President Vladimir Putin ahead of its participation in the Abu Dhabi talks.
russia
ukraine
abu dhabi
uae
