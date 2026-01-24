https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/south-koreas-prime-minister-proposes-us-send-special-envoy-to-north-korea--report-1123516862.html

South Korea’s Prime Minister Proposes US Send Special Envoy to North Korea — Report

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has proposed the idea of Washington sending a special envoy to North Korea, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

Kim Min-seok held a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance at the White House. During his talks with Vance, the South Korean prime minister proposed the idea of the United States sending a special envoy to North Korea as a way to improve relations between Washington and Pyongyang, Yonhap said. "First, (I told Vance) that in reality, only [US President Donald] Trump has the will and capability to improve relations (with North Korea)," Kim Min-seok said, as quoted by Yonhap, adding that he also said "that sending a special envoy to North Korea, whoever that may be, can be an approach to express an intent to enhance relations (with the North)." Yonhap said that Vance had allegedly requested Kim Min-seok’s advice on diplomacy with Pyongyang, amid speculation that Trump could seek a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when the US president visits China in April. On Friday, Yonhap reported, citing sources, that US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby was going to visit South Korea and Japan next week to meet with key officials from their foreign affairs and defense ministries. Colby's visit to South Korea is expected to take place from January 25-27, after which he will proceed to Japan. The upcoming trip follows a visit to South Korea by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in November.

