Trump Endorses Congresswoman Luna for Upcoming US Midterm Elections
Trump Endorses Congresswoman Luna for Upcoming US Midterm Elections
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has endorsed Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for the upcoming midterm elections to the United States Congress.
Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will be held in the United States on November 3. In December 2025, Luna said the persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine was unacceptable and called for an end to financial aid to the Ukrainian regime.
06:14 GMT 24.01.2026
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has endorsed Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for the upcoming midterm elections to the United States Congress.
Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will be held in the United States on November 3.
"Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is an America First Patriot and Tremendous Champion for the wonderful people of Florida's 13th Congressional District.. Anna Paulina Luna is a very good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
In December 2025, Luna said the persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine was unacceptable and called for an end to financial aid to the Ukrainian regime.
