Trump Endorses Congresswoman Luna for Upcoming US Midterm Elections

US President Donald Trump has endorsed Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for the upcoming midterm elections to the United States Congress.

Midterm elections for both houses of Congress will be held in the United States on November 3. In December 2025, Luna said the persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine was unacceptable and called for an end to financial aid to the Ukrainian regime.

