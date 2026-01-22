https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/trump-says-fake-polls-should-be-considered-as-criminal-offense-stopped-1123510843.html

Trump Says 'Fake' Polls Should Be Considered as Criminal Offense, Stopped

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that fraudulent polls should be illegal in the United States and dealt with.

"Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense ... Something has to be done about Fraudulent Polling," Trump wrote on Truth Social. In his publication, Trump disagrees with the results of the surveys showing that his approval rate is around 40%, considering everything he has done for the country's security and economy. He then accused The New York Times, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, and CNN of covering the 2020 elections with bias, and compared unscrupulous pollsters to corrupt writers. Trump also said that he had filed a lawsuit against the "fake" media to hold them accountable.

