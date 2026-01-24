International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/ukraine-takes-step-toward-escalation-by-attacking-ambulance-crew-in-kherson-region---moscow-1123521025.html
Ukraine Takes Step Toward Escalation by Attacking Ambulance Crew in Kherson Region - Moscow
Ukraine Takes Step Toward Escalation by Attacking Ambulance Crew in Kherson Region - Moscow
Sputnik International
By attacking an ambulance brigade in the Kherson region, Ukraine took a step toward escalating the conflict and once again demonstrated its attitude toward a peaceful settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-01-24T16:14+0000
2026-01-24T16:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
maria zakharova
kherson
foreign ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg
Earlier in the day, Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian forces had attacked a medical vehicle en route to a critically ill patient. Saldo later said that the entire three-person medical team had been killed in the drone strike. Moscow also condemned what it described as a targeted attack on civilians and expressed condolences to the families of those killed. The Foreign Ministry also called on international organizations to provide what it described as an objective and impartial assessment of the incident and other alleged crimes. "Silence and indulgence toward such actions by the Ukrainian regime are unacceptable," the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/crew-of-medical-vehicle-attacked-by-ukrainian-drone-in-kherson-region-killed---governor-1123519366.html
kherson
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_139:0:2868:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_237a35f983f229db9669e4fe90718a95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, kherson, strike, ambulance, escalation, conflict, settlement, moscow, russian foreign ministry
ukraine, russia, kherson, strike, ambulance, escalation, conflict, settlement, moscow, russian foreign ministry

Ukraine Takes Step Toward Escalation by Attacking Ambulance Crew in Kherson Region - Moscow

16:14 GMT 24.01.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - By attacking an ambulance brigade in the Kherson region, Ukraine took a step toward escalating the conflict and once again demonstrated its attitude toward a peaceful settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian forces had attacked a medical vehicle en route to a critically ill patient. Saldo later said that the entire three-person medical team had been killed in the drone strike.

"By doing so, the Ukrainian regime not only took a step toward escalating the conflict, but also once again demonstrated its true - that is, absolutely irresponsible - attitude toward the settlement efforts being undertaken in these days and weeks," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry’s website.

Moscow also condemned what it described as a targeted attack on civilians and expressed condolences to the families of those killed.
"We strongly condemn the deliberate Ukrainian attack on civilians. We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Russian investigative and law enforcement agencies will do everything necessary to ensure that the organizers and perpetrators of this grave crime face inevitable and severe punishment," the statement said.
The Foreign Ministry also called on international organizations to provide what it described as an objective and impartial assessment of the incident and other alleged crimes.
"Silence and indulgence toward such actions by the Ukrainian regime are unacceptable," the statement added.
Ambulance vehicles - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Crew of Medical Vehicle Attacked by Ukrainian Drone in Kherson Region Killed - Governor
12:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала