Ukraine Takes Step Toward Escalation by Attacking Ambulance Crew in Kherson Region - Moscow

By attacking an ambulance brigade in the Kherson region, Ukraine took a step toward escalating the conflict and once again demonstrated its attitude toward a peaceful settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian forces had attacked a medical vehicle en route to a critically ill patient. Saldo later said that the entire three-person medical team had been killed in the drone strike. Moscow also condemned what it described as a targeted attack on civilians and expressed condolences to the families of those killed. The Foreign Ministry also called on international organizations to provide what it described as an objective and impartial assessment of the incident and other alleged crimes. "Silence and indulgence toward such actions by the Ukrainian regime are unacceptable," the statement added.

