Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Israel Saturday to Discuss Reopening Rafah Crossing - Reports
Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Israel Saturday to Discuss Reopening Rafah Crossing - Reports
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are expected to visit Israel on Saturday to discuss reopening the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.
Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath said on Thursday the Rafah crossing on the border of the Palestinian enclave and Egypt will be opened next week. This crossing is the only one in the Gaza Strip that was not controlled by Israel before the war in Gaza. It plays a key role in the delivery of humanitarian aid, the evacuation of the wounded, and the movement of civilians, and is also used by international organizations to import vital supplies. Its operation has been repeatedly suspended and resumed depending on the security situation, directly impacting the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Israel Saturday to Discuss Reopening Rafah Crossing - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are expected to visit Israel on Saturday to discuss reopening the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.
Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath said on Thursday the Rafah crossing on the border of the Palestinian enclave and Egypt will be opened next week.
This crossing is the only one in the Gaza Strip that was not controlled by Israel before the war in Gaza. It plays a key role in the delivery of humanitarian aid, the evacuation of the wounded, and the movement of civilians, and is also used by international organizations to import vital supplies. Its operation has been repeatedly suspended and resumed depending on the security situation, directly impacting the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
