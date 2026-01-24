https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/witkoff-kushner-to-arrive-in-israel-saturday-to-discuss-reopening-rafah-crossing---reports-1123517151.html

Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Israel Saturday to Discuss Reopening Rafah Crossing - Reports

Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Israel Saturday to Discuss Reopening Rafah Crossing - Reports

Sputnik International

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are expected to visit Israel on Saturday to discuss reopening the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.

2026-01-24T06:20+0000

2026-01-24T06:20+0000

2026-01-24T06:20+0000

world

middle east

steve witkoff

jared kushner

israel

rafah

egypt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114385572_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7161ec46f5e61227be348225f8adc161.jpg

Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath said on Thursday the Rafah crossing on the border of the Palestinian enclave and Egypt will be opened next week. This crossing is the only one in the Gaza Strip that was not controlled by Israel before the war in Gaza. It plays a key role in the delivery of humanitarian aid, the evacuation of the wounded, and the movement of civilians, and is also used by international organizations to import vital supplies. Its operation has been repeatedly suspended and resumed depending on the security situation, directly impacting the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/reopening-of-rafah-crossing-essential-for-providing-sufficient-aid-to-gaza-strip--icrc-1123429951.html

israel

rafah

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza rafah crossing reopening, gaza situation, gaza-egypt border, witkoff-kushner israel visit