Reopening of Rafah Crossing Essential for Providing Sufficient Aid to Gaza Strip – ICRC
Reopening of Rafah Crossing Essential for Providing Sufficient Aid to Gaza Strip – ICRC
Sputnik International
The reopening of the Rafah border crossing is essential for providing a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director of Operations Yasmine Praz Dessimoz told Sputnik.
"It will take time to recover from the deficit created over two years and replenish depleted stocks of food, medical supplies, and other essential items. The reopening of the Rafah crossing and unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will be necessary to ensure sufficient aid enters and people's essential needs can be met," Praz Dessimoz said. The ICRC has hundreds of pallets of humanitarian aid, including equipment and tools for the repair and maintenance of water and wastewater services, food and household items, and medical supplies, ready to be delivered to the enclave from Jordan, Egypt and other locations, she added. On October 13, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip remains closed after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas went into effect on October 10.
Reopening of Rafah Crossing Essential for Providing Sufficient Aid to Gaza Strip – ICRC

07:12 GMT 06.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed AsadГрузовики с гуманитарной помощью для сектора Газа пересекают КПП Рафах
Грузовики с гуманитарной помощью для сектора Газа пересекают КПП Рафах - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed Asad
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The reopening of the Rafah border crossing is essential for providing a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director of Operations Yasmine Praz Dessimoz told Sputnik.
"It will take time to recover from the deficit created over two years and replenish depleted stocks of food, medical supplies, and other essential items. The reopening of the Rafah crossing and unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will be necessary to ensure sufficient aid enters and people’s essential needs can be met," Praz Dessimoz said.
The ICRC has hundreds of pallets of humanitarian aid, including equipment and tools for the repair and maintenance of water and wastewater services, food and household items, and medical supplies, ready to be delivered to the enclave from Jordan, Egypt and other locations, she added.
"We are also working with local authorities to facilitate the recovery of human remains from under the rubble, with the aim of helping families receive answers and ensuring the dignified handling of the dead, which are important humanitarian concerns for the ICRC everywhere we operate," Praz Dessimoz said.
On October 13, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip remains closed after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas went into effect on October 10.
