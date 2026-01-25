EU Russophobes Stick to Policy of Strategic Defeat on Moscow - Russian Foreign Intel Head

International
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Public "spells" about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield have died down, but the most Russophobic circles in Europe continue to push this line, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.
"Indeed, such spells about delivering a strategic defeat to Russia have subsided in public discourse. But only publicly. According to intelligence obtained by the SVR, the most Russophobic political and military circles in European countries remain committed to executing this strategic plan — to prolong the war, as they put it, to the last Ukrainian soldier; to press on with economic aggression through sanctions, political pressure, information and cyber operations, and other hostile measures against our country. The real question is that all these efforts are failing to deliver the results for the West," Naryshkin said.
