https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/ukraine-ignores-russias-proposals-for-talks--russian-foreign-ministry-1123523080.html
Ukraine Ignores Russia’s Proposals for Talks — Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Ignores Russia’s Proposals for Talks — Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine has ignored several Russian proposals aimed at advancing negotiations, said Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
2026-01-25T05:11+0000
2026-01-25T05:11+0000
2026-01-25T05:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
russia
ceasefire
ceasefire monitoring
peace talks
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
proxy war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:0:3039:1710_1920x0_80_0_0_c81024c4ff4d857f7f7ed095bb47c8a4.jpg
"Since July 2025, Kiev has still not responded to our proposals for a bilateral ceasefire monitoring and control center and three working groups, nor has it responded to our willingness to raise the level of delegations. In short, the ball is in Ukraine's court," Polishchuk said.He added that Moscow remains open to dialogue and rejected Kiev’s claims that the discussions were ineffective. Referring to Ukraine’s decision to suspend the Istanbul talks in November 2025 due to an alleged lack of “tangible progress,” Polishchuk said such explanations “sound far-fetched.” Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul, resulting in prisoner exchanges, the transfer of bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, and the exchange of draft memoranda on a possible settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/western-military-units-in-ukraine-to-be-seen-as-intervention---russian-foreign-ministry-1123522943.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_351c68df81ed63104650463946fd6ba7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato troops, nato proxy war, nato's proxy war, nato in ukraine, russia-ukraine war, war in ukraine, proxy war, us proxy war, ukrainian nazis, unwillingness to talk, no peace, no deal, no peace deal
nato troops, nato proxy war, nato's proxy war, nato in ukraine, russia-ukraine war, war in ukraine, proxy war, us proxy war, ukrainian nazis, unwillingness to talk, no peace, no deal, no peace deal
Ukraine Ignores Russia’s Proposals for Talks — Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has ignored several Russian proposals aimed at advancing negotiations, said Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"Since July 2025, Kiev has still not responded to our proposals for a bilateral ceasefire monitoring and control center and three working groups, nor has it responded to our willingness to raise the level of delegations. In short, the ball is in Ukraine's court," Polishchuk said.
He added that Moscow remains open to dialogue and rejected Kiev’s claims that the discussions were ineffective. Referring to Ukraine’s decision to suspend the Istanbul talks in November 2025 due to an alleged lack of “tangible progress,” Polishchuk said such explanations “sound far-fetched.”
Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul
, resulting in prisoner exchanges, the transfer of bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, and the exchange of draft memoranda on a possible settlement.