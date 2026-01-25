https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/european-politicians-incapable-of-resisting-trumps-assertiveness---kremlin-1123524388.html
European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin
European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The current generation of European politicians is unable to counter US President Donald Trump's assertiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2026-01-25T09:31+0000
2026-01-25T09:31+0000
2026-01-25T09:31+0000
world
kremlin
dmitry peskov
russia
us
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08a87ed6cfd04b0a5dcb1662cf5e9d57.jpg
"They [politicians] are not able to resist Trump's assertiveness," Peskov told Rossiya 1 correspondent Pavel Zarubin.US President Donald Trump's methods do not align with Russia's vision for a multipolar world, Peskov also said.Other Statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/eu-russophobes-stick-to-policy-of-strategic-defeat-on-moscow---russian-foreign-intel-head-1123524191.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96f8b8469d300c9130f816a93373b94a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us, trump, kremlin, peskov, eu,
russia, us, trump, kremlin, peskov, eu,
European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current generation of European politicians is unable to counter US President Donald Trump's assertiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"They [politicians] are not able to resist Trump's assertiveness," Peskov told Rossiya 1 correspondent Pavel Zarubin.
US President Donald Trump's methods do not align with Russia's vision for a multipolar world, Peskov also said.
"The methods he takes do not quite correspond with our approaches about a multipolar world," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Europe erupted in outrage after Trump published his correspondence with French President Emmanuel Macron, but there was no such reaction when the French leader published a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Trump is an "experienced politician" who grounds his strategies in harsh, ruthless principles of business
The rift between the United States and Europe stems from years of European hypocrisy