European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin
European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin

09:31 GMT 25.01.2026
The current generation of European politicians is unable to counter US President Donald Trump's assertiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"They [politicians] are not able to resist Trump's assertiveness," Peskov told Rossiya 1 correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

US President Donald Trump's methods do not align with Russia's vision for a multipolar world, Peskov also said.

Other Statements:
European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin

09:31 GMT 25.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current generation of European politicians is unable to counter US President Donald Trump's assertiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"They [politicians] are not able to resist Trump's assertiveness," Peskov told Rossiya 1 correspondent Pavel Zarubin.
US President Donald Trump's methods do not align with Russia's vision for a multipolar world, Peskov also said.
"The methods he takes do not quite correspond with our approaches about a multipolar world," Peskov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Other Statements:
Europe erupted in outrage after Trump published his correspondence with French President Emmanuel Macron, but there was no such reaction when the French leader published a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Trump is an "experienced politician" who grounds his strategies in harsh, ruthless principles of business
The rift between the United States and Europe stems from years of European hypocrisy
