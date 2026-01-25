https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/european-politicians-incapable-of-resisting-trumps-assertiveness---kremlin-1123524388.html

European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin

European Politicians Incapable of Resisting Trump's Assertiveness - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The current generation of European politicians is unable to counter US President Donald Trump's assertiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2026-01-25T09:31+0000

2026-01-25T09:31+0000

2026-01-25T09:31+0000

world

kremlin

dmitry peskov

russia

us

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116353549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08a87ed6cfd04b0a5dcb1662cf5e9d57.jpg

"They [politicians] are not able to resist Trump's assertiveness," Peskov told Rossiya 1 correspondent Pavel Zarubin.US President Donald Trump's methods do not align with Russia's vision for a multipolar world, Peskov also said.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/eu-russophobes-stick-to-policy-of-strategic-defeat-on-moscow---russian-foreign-intel-head-1123524191.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, trump, kremlin, peskov, eu,