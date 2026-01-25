https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/iran-outraged-by-european-parliaments-hostility-1123526148.html

Iran Outraged by European Parliament's Hostility

The European Parliament’s (EP) recent resolution on Iran is a blatant example of EU meddling in its internal affairs, Iranian lawmakers said in a statement issued on January 25.

The EP resolution condemns the Iranian government and accuses it of using violence against “protesters."It contains no condemnation, however, of the violent attacks against Iranian law enforcement officers and private property perpetrated by the protesters themselves, and does not mention evidence of foreign intelligence agencies inciting violence during the protests. Members of the Iranian parliament argue that the EP uses human rights as a pretext to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs “while issuing resolutions that effectively place it in the position of supporting terrorism and terrorist groups."

