More Than 3,000 People Died as Result of Armed Unrest in Iran – Foreign Minister
More Than 3,000 People Died as Result of Armed Unrest in Iran – Foreign Minister
More than 3,000 people died as a result of the recent armed unrest that took place in Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
"Mayhem of the recent terrorist operation in Iran: ... Total death toll: 3,117... Civilians and security forces: 2,427... Terrorists: 690," Araghchi said in a post on X.Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. Since January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, protest marches have intensified in Iran. On the same day, internet access was blocked in the country. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.
More Than 3,000 People Died as Result of Armed Unrest in Iran – Foreign Minister

14:17 GMT 23.01.2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 3,000 people died as a result of the recent armed unrest that took place in Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
"Mayhem of the recent terrorist operation in Iran: ... Total death toll: 3,117... Civilians and security forces: 2,427... Terrorists: 690," Araghchi said in a post on X.
Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial.
Since January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, protest marches have intensified in Iran. On the same day, internet access was blocked in the country. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.
