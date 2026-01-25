https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/russia-can-send-1bln-from-frozen-assets-to-peace-board-if-us-banks-enact-order---official-1123526275.html

Russia Can Send $1Bln From Frozen Assets to Peace Board If US Banks Enact Order - Official

Russia Can Send $1Bln From Frozen Assets to Peace Board If US Banks Enact Order - Official

Sputnik International

The process for potentially transferring $1 billion from Russia's frozen assets to the Board of Peace is quite simple: US banks need to execute Moscow's payment order, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday.

2026-01-25T16:30+0000

2026-01-25T16:30+0000

2026-01-25T16:30+0000

world

maxim oreshkin

assets

russia

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112467427_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_8a954c4e64c99c864618a7a355237d3e.jpg

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was prepared to direct $1 billion from assets frozen under the prior US administration to the Board of Peace. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian assets frozen in the United States amount to just under $5 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/russia-has-plan-to-respond-to-possible-seizure-of-assets-frozen-in-west---deputy-pm-novak-1123361850.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, peace board, eu, banks, payment, russian presidential executive office, seizure