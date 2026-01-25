International
Russia Can Send $1Bln From Frozen Assets to Peace Board If US Banks Enact Order - Official
Russia Can Send $1Bln From Frozen Assets to Peace Board If US Banks Enact Order - Official
The process for potentially transferring $1 billion from Russia's frozen assets to the Board of Peace is quite simple: US banks need to execute Moscow's payment order, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was prepared to direct $1 billion from assets frozen under the prior US administration to the Board of Peace. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian assets frozen in the United States amount to just under $5 billion.
Russia Can Send $1Bln From Frozen Assets to Peace Board If US Banks Enact Order - Official

16:30 GMT 25.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovThe 200, 2000 and 5000 ruble banknotes.
The 200, 2000 and 5000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process for potentially transferring $1 billion from Russia's frozen assets to the Board of Peace is quite simple: US banks need to execute Moscow's payment order, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin said on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was prepared to direct $1 billion from assets frozen under the prior US administration to the Board of Peace.
"The billion belongs to Russia, and we will issue instructions on its use as we see fit. If American banks, which are currently barred from executing orders from Russia, comply with those instructions, then the transfer happens. It is simple," Oreshkin told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian assets frozen in the United States amount to just under $5 billion.
