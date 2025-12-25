International
Russia Has Plan to Respond to Possible Seizure of Assets Frozen in West - Deputy PM Novak
Russia Has Plan to Respond to Possible Seizure of Assets Frozen in West - Deputy PM Novak
Russia has a plan to respond to the possible seizure of assets frozen in the West, and it will be implemented if necessary, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
The Russian response would be in kind and "quite tough," the official added.On Oil and Gas in RussiaOil production in Russia in 2025 will be approximately the same as in 2024, at 516 million tonnes, Novak said.Oil production in Russia will increase by 2% in 2026, to 525 million tonnes, Novak added.Russia will continue to develop the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but the output of 100 million tonnes per year has been postponed for several years, Novak also said.On Cooperation with ChinaThe Far Eastern gas supply route to China should be put into operation in 2028, Novak also said.Preparations for signing commercial agreements between Russian and Chinese companies for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline are already at the final stages, Novak said.On Situation on Global Market The global oil market is currently balanced, Novak said.Hydrocarbons will remain the main source of energy balance in the coming decades, even the International Energy Agency (IEA) has changed its views on the role of renewable energy sources, Alexander Novak said.
Russia Has Plan to Respond to Possible Seizure of Assets Frozen in West - Deputy PM Novak

25.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has a plan to respond to the possible seizure of assets frozen in the West, and it will be implemented if necessary, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"An appropriate plan has been drawn up, and it will be implemented if such cases arise," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
The Russian response would be in kind and "quite tough," the official added.
On Oil and Gas in Russia

Oil production in Russia in 2025 will be approximately the same as in 2024, at 516 million tonnes, Novak said.

"We will reach production levels roughly similar to those in 2024 – 516 million tonnes," Novak said in the interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Oil production in Russia will increase by 2% in 2026, to 525 million tonnes, Novak added.
"We are currently seeing that [fuel] stocks that were used during the period of increased demand have now been restored, and even higher stocks than last year," Novak also said, adding that Russian fuel market is absolutely balanced.
Russia will continue to develop the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but the output of 100 million tonnes per year has been postponed for several years, Novak also said.

"We will also develop the production of liquefied natural gas. Our goal was to reach 100 million tonnes [per year by 2030]. It is clear that due to the sanctions restrictions, this will now be postponed for several years," Novak said in the interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

On Cooperation with China

The Far Eastern gas supply route to China should be put into operation in 2028, Novak also said.
"The Far Eastern route, which will be put into operation in 2028, is being built," Novak said in the interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
Preparations for signing commercial agreements between Russian and Chinese companies for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline are already at the final stages, Novak said.

"The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline through Mongolia has already been designed. Our companies and partners are at the final stages of reaching commercial agreements for gas supplies. Therefore, we are looking forward to this event," Novak said in the interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On Situation on Global Market

The global oil market is currently balanced, Novak said.

"Today, the [oil] market is balanced. We see that during periods of low demand, decisions to increase production are not taken. When demand increases, as the market grows, production increases," Novak said in the interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Hydrocarbons will remain the main source of energy balance in the coming decades, even the International Energy Agency (IEA) has changed its views on the role of renewable energy sources, Alexander Novak said.
"The hydrocarbons are not going anywhere. And they are the basis of, let's say, the energy balance, at least in the coming decades. And even the International Energy Agency, which actively preached that there is no need to invest in the oil and gas industries, has changed its views today and says that it is necessary to invest in the hydrocarbon industry," Novak told the Rossiya 24 TV channel, commenting on changes in the approach of different countries to renewable energy sources.
