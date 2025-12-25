https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/russia-has-plan-to-respond-to-possible-seizure-of-assets-frozen-in-west---deputy-pm-novak-1123361850.html

Russia Has Plan to Respond to Possible Seizure of Assets Frozen in West - Deputy PM Novak

Russia has a plan to respond to the possible seizure of assets frozen in the West, and it will be implemented if necessary, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

The Russian response would be in kind and "quite tough," the official added.On Oil and Gas in RussiaOil production in Russia in 2025 will be approximately the same as in 2024, at 516 million tonnes, Novak said.Oil production in Russia will increase by 2% in 2026, to 525 million tonnes, Novak added.Russia will continue to develop the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but the output of 100 million tonnes per year has been postponed for several years, Novak also said.On Cooperation with ChinaThe Far Eastern gas supply route to China should be put into operation in 2028, Novak also said.Preparations for signing commercial agreements between Russian and Chinese companies for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline are already at the final stages, Novak said.On Situation on Global Market The global oil market is currently balanced, Novak said.Hydrocarbons will remain the main source of energy balance in the coming decades, even the International Energy Agency (IEA) has changed its views on the role of renewable energy sources, Alexander Novak said.

