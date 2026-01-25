International
Russia Does Not Rule Out Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapon Drills With Belarus - Foreign Ministry
Russia Does Not Rule Out Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapon Drills With Belarus - Foreign Ministry
Russia does not rule out holding exercises with Belarus to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the future, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"In June 2024, units of the Belarusian armed forces already took part in the second phase of Russia's non-strategic nuclear forces exercises. They ran through joint combat drills with NSNW. If necessary, it is possible to conduct such exercises in the future," Polishchuk said. The Defense Ministries of both nations handle planning those maneuvers, their aims, tasks, and assets involved, he added. In June 2024, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Moscow and Minsk kicked off the second stage of non-strategic nuclear exercises to safeguard the Union State's sovereignty. Leningrad Military District missile units simulated electronic launches of nuclear warheads, while the Navy ran open-sea drills.
Russia Does Not Rule Out Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapon Drills With Belarus - Foreign Ministry

06:50 GMT 25.01.2026
Second stage of non-strategic nuclear weapon drills conducted by Russian and Belarusian armed forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not rule out holding exercises with Belarus to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the future, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.
"In June 2024, units of the Belarusian armed forces already took part in the second phase of Russia's non-strategic nuclear forces exercises. They ran through joint combat drills with NSNW. If necessary, it is possible to conduct such exercises in the future," Polishchuk said.
The Defense Ministries of both nations handle planning those maneuvers, their aims, tasks, and assets involved, he added.
In June 2024, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Moscow and Minsk kicked off the second stage of non-strategic nuclear exercises to safeguard the Union State's sovereignty. Leningrad Military District missile units simulated electronic launches of nuclear warheads, while the Navy ran open-sea drills.
