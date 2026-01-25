https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/uk-takes-another-crack-at-creating-british-fbi-as-crime-rate-skyrockets-1123526027.html
UK Takes Another Crack at Creating ‘British FBI’ as Crime Rate Skyrockets
UK Takes Another Crack at Creating ‘British FBI’ as Crime Rate Skyrockets
Sputnik International
Faced with what Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calls an “everyday crime epidemic,” the UK government is eyeing a brand-new National Police Service, reports the BBC.
2026-01-25T13:32+0000
2026-01-25T13:32+0000
2026-01-25T15:33+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
britain
national crime agency (nca)
fbi
nca
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100843517_0:77:2000:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_10872e3689366e333acddc439029fd86.jpg
The idea is reportedly to mash together the National Crime Agency (NCA), which deals with drug smuggling and people trafficking, with other country-wide roles like counter-terrorism (currently led by the Metropolitan Police Service) and national road policing, according to insiders. Insiders say the overhaul is also about money — ditching the inefficiencies of dozens of forces separately buying kit, uniforms and IT, instead of pooling spending power. This isn’t Britain’s first go at a “British FBI.” In 2006, Labor launched the much-hyped Serious and Organized Crime Agency (SOCA) – later quietly binned. This was followed by the NCA — also dubbed “Britain’s FBI.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/uks-defense-budget-deficit-could-reach-376bln-over-next-4-years-1123442712.html
united kingdom (uk)
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100843517_67:0:2000:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_b5ba6c1e2e92ec68c760651c17751b3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk, nca, fbi, national police service, national crime agency, crime rate, safety, home secretary
uk, nca, fbi, national police service, national crime agency, crime rate, safety, home secretary
UK Takes Another Crack at Creating ‘British FBI’ as Crime Rate Skyrockets
13:32 GMT 25.01.2026 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 25.01.2026)
Faced with what Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calls an “everyday crime epidemic,” the UK government is eyeing a brand-new National Police Service, reports the BBC.
The idea is reportedly to mash together the National Crime Agency (NCA), which deals with drug smuggling and people trafficking, with other country-wide roles like counter-terrorism (currently led by the Metropolitan Police Service) and national road policing, according to insiders.
Insiders say the overhaul is also about money — ditching the inefficiencies of dozens of forces separately buying kit, uniforms and IT, instead of pooling spending power. This isn’t Britain’s first go at a “British FBI.” In 2006, Labor launched the much-hyped Serious and Organized Crime Agency (SOCA) – later quietly binned. This was followed by the NCA — also dubbed “Britain’s FBI.”
“Policing is broken and officers are on their knees… The service is the most inexperienced it’s been in living memory, resignations, assaults on officers and mental health sickness absence are all at record levels," the outlet quotes the association as saying.