https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/uk-takes-another-crack-at-creating-british-fbi-as-crime-rate-skyrockets-1123526027.html

UK Takes Another Crack at Creating ‘British FBI’ as Crime Rate Skyrockets

UK Takes Another Crack at Creating ‘British FBI’ as Crime Rate Skyrockets

Sputnik International

Faced with what Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calls an “everyday crime epidemic,” the UK government is eyeing a brand-new National Police Service, reports the BBC.

2026-01-25T13:32+0000

2026-01-25T13:32+0000

2026-01-25T15:33+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

britain

national crime agency (nca)

fbi

nca

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100843517_0:77:2000:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_10872e3689366e333acddc439029fd86.jpg

The idea is reportedly to mash together the National Crime Agency (NCA), which deals with drug smuggling and people trafficking, with other country-wide roles like counter-terrorism (currently led by the Metropolitan Police Service) and national road policing, according to insiders. Insiders say the overhaul is also about money — ditching the inefficiencies of dozens of forces separately buying kit, uniforms and IT, instead of pooling spending power. This isn’t Britain’s first go at a “British FBI.” In 2006, Labor launched the much-hyped Serious and Organized Crime Agency (SOCA) – later quietly binned. This was followed by the NCA — also dubbed “Britain’s FBI.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/uks-defense-budget-deficit-could-reach-376bln-over-next-4-years-1123442712.html

united kingdom (uk)

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, nca, fbi, national police service, national crime agency, crime rate, safety, home secretary