US Faces Partial Shutdown Due to Democrats' Objections to DHS Funding

Sputnik International

The likelihood of a partial shutdown in the United States has increased significantly as Democrats object to funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid the most recent fatal shooting incident in Minnesota, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

2026-01-25T06:32+0000

A new wave of protests began on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed a man who approached law enforcement with a gun during a raid against illegal immigrants. According to the DHS, the officer opened fire in self-defense after failing to disarm the Venezuelan migrant. To avoid a partial government shutdown, the Senate has until Friday, with 60 votes needed to pass the bill. Republicans, who hold 53 seats, need the votes of at least eight Democrats to pass the measure, as one Republican, Rand Paul, will vote against it. Earlier, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the United States could face another government shutdown due to the lack of a budget agreement.

