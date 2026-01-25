International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-faces-partial-shutdown-due-to-democrats-objections-to-dhs-funding-1123523866.html
US Faces Partial Shutdown Due to Democrats' Objections to DHS Funding
US Faces Partial Shutdown Due to Democrats' Objections to DHS Funding
Sputnik International
The likelihood of a partial shutdown in the United States has increased significantly as Democrats object to funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid the most recent fatal shooting incident in Minnesota, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
2026-01-25T06:32+0000
2026-01-25T06:32+0000
world
us
minnesota
minneapolis
department of homeland security (dhs)
democrats
senate
chuck schumer
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_0:3:2812:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_d059713ae4630a3b3211e883c2f468fd.jpg
A new wave of protests began on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed a man who approached law enforcement with a gun during a raid against illegal immigrants. According to the DHS, the officer opened fire in self-defense after failing to disarm the Venezuelan migrant. To avoid a partial government shutdown, the Senate has until Friday, with 60 votes needed to pass the bill. Republicans, who hold 53 seats, need the votes of at least eight Democrats to pass the measure, as one Republican, Rand Paul, will vote against it. Earlier, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the United States could face another government shutdown due to the lack of a budget agreement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-homeland-security-secretary-accuses-minnesota-governor-of-provoking-protesters-1123523430.html
minnesota
minneapolis
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_348:0:2463:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca952cef241280e0e3aedb83eeb2c21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us partial shutdown, us department of homeland security, minnesota situation
us partial shutdown, us department of homeland security, minnesota situation

US Faces Partial Shutdown Due to Democrats' Objections to DHS Funding

06:32 GMT 25.01.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The likelihood of a partial shutdown in the United States has increased significantly as Democrats object to funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid the most recent fatal shooting incident in Minnesota, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
A new wave of protests began on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed a man who approached law enforcement with a gun during a raid against illegal immigrants. According to the DHS, the officer opened fire in self-defense after failing to disarm the Venezuelan migrant.
"What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling — and unacceptable in any American city. Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no. Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included," Schumer said on X.
To avoid a partial government shutdown, the Senate has until Friday, with 60 votes needed to pass the bill. Republicans, who hold 53 seats, need the votes of at least eight Democrats to pass the measure, as one Republican, Rand Paul, will vote against it.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the United States could face another government shutdown due to the lack of a budget agreement.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2026
Americas
US Homeland Security Secretary Accuses Minnesota Governor of Provoking Protesters
05:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала