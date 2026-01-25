https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-russia-arms-control-may-face-very-dark-period---ex-us-intel-officer-ritter-1123524580.html

US-Russia Arms Control May Face 'Very Dark Period' - Scott Ritter

US-Russia Arms Control May Face 'Very Dark Period' - Scott Ritter

Strategic arms control between Russia and the United States may face "a very dark period" after the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and without concluding a new agreement, Scott Ritter, a former US intelligence officer, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I sadly believe that the New START Treaty is dead and that we are entering a very dark period when it comes to arms control, that there's no foundation upon which legitimate arms control could be built or constructed between Russia and the United States. And the problem isn't Russia. I mean, I'm not blaming Russia. I'm blaming the United States," Ritter said. For any such deal to work, it requires mutual trust, honesty, and genuine commitment, which the US has yet to demonstrate, the officer said. He pointed to the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, both abandoned after US withdrawals. The US government, not only the administration of US President Donald Trump, has gradually abandoned the principles underpinning arms control regimes, Ritter said. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has yet to receive an official US response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend New START restrictions for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5.

