Atlanta to Host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Under US Presidency in Oct. - Russian Envoy

09:48 GMT 26.01.2026 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 26.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries under the US presidency expected on October 30-31 will be held in the city of Atlanta, Marat Berdyev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the G20, said on Monday.
"According to the information received from the American chairmanship, a specific location has been designated, where the G20 Ministerial Council will be held on October 30-31. The city of Atlanta (Georgia) will become such a place," Berdyev wrote on Telegram.