https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/atlanta-to-host-g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-under-us-presidency-in-oct---russian-envoy-1123529131.html

Atlanta to Host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Under US Presidency in Oct. - Russian Envoy

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries under the US presidency expected on October 30-31 will be held in the city of Atlanta, Marat Berdyev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the G20, said on Monday.

2026-01-26T09:48+0000

2026-01-26T09:48+0000

2026-01-26T09:49+0000

"According to the information received from the American chairmanship, a specific location has been designated, where the G20 Ministerial Council will be held on October 30-31. The city of Atlanta (Georgia) will become such a place," Berdyev wrote on Telegram.

2026

News

