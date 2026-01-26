https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/chinese-foreign-minister-calls-for-security-partnership-with-islamic-countries-1123529548.html
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls for Security Partnership With Islamic Countries
China and Islamic nations should build a security partnership and oppose power politics and intimidation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday during a meeting with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha.
"It is necessary to build a security partnership, facilitate the political settlement of urgent regional issues, oppose power politics and intimidation, and safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East," Wang Yi said. China has always attached great strategic importance to developing relations with Islamic countries and the OIC, and is ready to cooperate with the organization to strengthen mutual political trust, enhance strategic coordination and mutual support, and deepen practical cooperation, the minister added. He added that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the largest intergovernmental organization in the Islamic world and an important symbol of unity and independence of Islamic nations.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and Islamic nations should build a security partnership and oppose power politics and intimidation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday during a meeting with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha.
"It is necessary to build a security partnership, facilitate the political settlement of urgent regional issues, oppose power politics and intimidation, and safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East," Wang Yi said.
China has always attached great strategic importance to developing relations with Islamic countries and the OIC, and is ready to cooperate with the organization to strengthen mutual political trust, enhance strategic coordination and mutual support, and deepen practical cooperation, the minister added.
"China is ready to cooperate with Islamic countries to jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing nations, stop the world from going back to jungle law, and put an end to the historical injustice where the rich get richer while the poor get poorer," he said.
He added that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the largest intergovernmental organization in the Islamic world and an important symbol of unity and independence of Islamic nations.