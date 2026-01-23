https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-china-jointly-oppose-wests-efforts-to-militarize-asia-pacific---foreign-ministry-1123514536.html

Russia, China Jointly Oppose West's Efforts to Militarize Asia-Pacific - Foreign Ministry

Russia and China jointly oppose attempts by Western countries to militarize the Asia-Pacific region and deploy their military infrastructure there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Russia and China stand in solidarity in opposing the actions and plans by the collective West to militarize the Asia-Pacific, to impose Indo-Pacific strategies upon it, including attempts to deploy NATO-standard military infrastructure in the region," the ministry said after a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and his Chinese counterpart, Sun Weidong. The two diplomats praised the Russia-China foreign policy coordination in the region amid the rapidly changing global situation, the ministry said. They expressed a commitment to enhance cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to "avert new security challenges in the region against the backdrop of multiplying military-political quasi-alliances there," according to the statement. Rudenko and Sun also discussed bilateral cooperation in light of the evolving situation in Myanmar, Afghanistan, on the Korean Peninsula and in entire Northeast Asia, the ministry added. The talks were held in the traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere characteristic of the Russia-China dialogue, the ministry said.

