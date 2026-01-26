International
Europe Must Accept US Will Not Return to Old Order - Vucic
Europe Must Accept US Will Not Return to Old Order - Vucic
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that the European Union must acknowledge that the United States will never return to business as usual in its approach to Europe and should instead look to the future, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested in her Davos speech.
"She laid out certain ideological postulates and had the courage to distinguish between the present and the past. It was an exceptional speech. For a year, Europe has been thinking that America will 'come back' to it. Europe must realize that the United States will never 'revert,' that's what Ursula said. There is no nostalgia, only interests. Look to the future," Vucic said on Blic TV. EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos "is counting on Serbia as part of an independent Europe," Vucic added. On January 20, Vucic warned that trade wars between the US and the EU would affect everyone around the world. He noted that von der Leyen had called US tariffs a major mistake and promised a proportionate, resolute, and united response from the EU.
Europe Must Accept US Will Not Return to Old Order - Vucic

16:44 GMT 26.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that the European Union must acknowledge that the United States will never return to business as usual in its approach to Europe and should instead look to the future, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested in her Davos speech.
"She laid out certain ideological postulates and had the courage to distinguish between the present and the past. It was an exceptional speech. For a year, Europe has been thinking that America will 'come back' to it. Europe must realize that the United States will never 'revert,' that's what Ursula said. There is no nostalgia, only interests. Look to the future," Vucic said on Blic TV.
EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos "is counting on Serbia as part of an independent Europe," Vucic added.
On January 20, Vucic warned that trade wars between the US and the EU would affect everyone around the world. He noted that von der Leyen had called US tariffs a major mistake and promised a proportionate, resolute, and united response from the EU.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses journalists during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 7, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2026
World
Top EU Officials Bemoan von der Leyen's ‘Dictator-Style’ Leadership - Report
13:04 GMT
