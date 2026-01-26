https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/top-eu-officials-criticize-von-der-leyens-leadership-style-as-dictatorship---reports-1123529677.html

Top EU Officials Bemoan von der Leyen's ‘Dictator-Style’ Leadership - Report

The leadership style of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is causing significant internal friction within the European Union, with other senior officials privately accusing her of authoritarian tendencies and bunker mentality, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources in Brussels.

One of those reportedly discontent is EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. According to the report, the European Commission has stripped Kallas of responsibility for the Mediterranean region and is actively working on plans to downsize her office. Furthermore, von der Leyen's office has blocked Kallas from appointing an ally to a senior position. In private conversations, Kallas called von der Leyen "a dictator, but there's little or nothing she can do about that," a senior official told Politico. Officials reportedly indicate that while relations between von der Leyen and former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell were in shambles, they are even worse with Kallas. In addition to Kallas, Politico listed von der Leyen's chief spokesperson, the NATO secretary general, Hungary's permanent representative to the European Union, and the EU trade commissioner as the bloc's five toughest jobs.

