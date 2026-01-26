https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ex-alaskan-lieutenant-governor-says-us-russia-need-to-keep-good-relations-1123529275.html

Ex-Alaskan Lieutenant Governor Says US, Russia Need to Keep Good Relations

The United States and Russia need to maintain good bilateral relations, former Alaska Lieutenant Governor Loren Leman told Sputnik.

"Russia is our neighbor. I want to have good relations with Russia," Leman said. The former official pointed out that Alaska is like a bridge between the two countries, not just geographically, but historically as well. He underscored that Russia, along with China, plays a very important role in the Arctic. Leman, a lifelong Alaskan, served as Alaska's eighth lieutenant governor from 2002-2006, overseeing policy, budgets and state election delivery.

