Ex-Alaskan Lieutenant Governor Says US, Russia Need to Keep Good Relations
Ex-Alaskan Lieutenant Governor Says US, Russia Need to Keep Good Relations
The United States and Russia need to maintain good bilateral relations, former Alaska Lieutenant Governor Loren Leman told Sputnik.
"Russia is our neighbor. I want to have good relations with Russia," Leman said. The former official pointed out that Alaska is like a bridge between the two countries, not just geographically, but historically as well. He underscored that Russia, along with China, plays a very important role in the Arctic. Leman, a lifelong Alaskan, served as Alaska's eighth lieutenant governor from 2002-2006, overseeing policy, budgets and state election delivery.
Ex-Alaskan Lieutenant Governor Says US, Russia Need to Keep Good Relations

10:00 GMT 26.01.2026
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States and Russia need to maintain good bilateral relations, former Alaska Lieutenant Governor Loren Leman told Sputnik.
"Russia is our neighbor. I want to have good relations with Russia," Leman said.
The former official pointed out that Alaska is like a bridge between the two countries, not just geographically, but historically as well.
"Russia explored Alaska and later sold it to the US. At the time, it was a good deal for the czar and Russia because they probably were going to lose it anyway. Simultaneously, it was a tremendous deal for the US. And history will show that the value of Alaska as a strategic location is worth an incredible amount of money," Leman said.
He underscored that Russia, along with China, plays a very important role in the Arctic.
"Look at Russia and China. We need to have good relations with them when it comes to the Arctic. These are huge countries, and if you look at land that abuts the Arctic, Russia has the most. China is also an economic powerhouse, and we want to have a good relationship with them as well," Leman added.
Leman, a lifelong Alaskan, served as Alaska's eighth lieutenant governor from 2002-2006, overseeing policy, budgets and state election delivery.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in mid-January that the United States is interested in resuming consultations within the framework of the Arctic Council. Russia is also interested in establishing open and equal cooperation in the Arctic, Lavrov added.

