Israel Carries Out More Than 15 Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon - Reports
Israeli warplanes carried out multiple waves of strikes across southern Lebanon, launching more than 15 air raids in total, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Lebanon has repeatedly accused Israel of systematically violating its sovereignty, despite the November 2024 ceasefire deal. The Israeli military maintains a presence at five strategic points in southern Lebanon, including the northern part of the village of Ghajar, which the Lebanese authorities consider to be a continuing occupation and a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The Israeli army claims that the strikes are targeting the military infrastructure of Hezbollah. Israel has repeatedly emphasized that it will continue to strike Lebanon in order to eliminate the leaders of Hezbollah's military wing and the threat posed by the Shiite movement.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli warplanes carried out multiple waves of strikes across southern Lebanon, launching more than 15 air raids in total, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Lebanon has repeatedly accused Israel of systematically violating its sovereignty, despite the November 2024 ceasefire deal
. The Israeli military maintains a presence at five strategic points in southern Lebanon, including the northern part of the village of Ghajar, which the Lebanese authorities consider to be a continuing occupation and a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The Israeli army claims that the strikes are targeting the military infrastructure of Hezbollah. Israel has repeatedly emphasized that it will continue to strike Lebanon in order to eliminate the leaders of Hezbollah's military wing and the threat posed by the Shiite movement.