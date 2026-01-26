International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/kremlin-says-seen-no-us-reaction-to-proposal-to-send-1bln-frozen-assets-to-board-of-peace-1123529799.html
Russia Awaits US Reply to Putin's Offer of Funding ‘Peace Board’ with $1Bln in Frozen Assets
Moscow has not yet heard a public reaction of the United States to Russia's proposal to transfer $1 billion from its frozen assets to the Board of Peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to send $1 billion from previously frozen assets to the Board of Peace. Later, US President Donald Trump called Putin's idea "very interesting." Moscow took note of Trump calling Russia's idea as interesting," the spokesman said. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.
13:12 GMT 26.01.2026 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 26.01.2026)
Coins of 1 ruble and 1 euro against the background of a 5 euro banknote.
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has not yet heard a public reaction of the United States to Russia's proposal to transfer $1 billion from its frozen assets to the Board of Peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to send $1 billion from previously frozen assets to the Board of Peace. Later, US President Donald Trump called Putin's idea "very interesting."
"So far, we have not heard any public reaction to this," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow took note of Trump calling Russia's idea as interesting," the spokesman said.
"It certainly opens up new horizons for cooperation. We will see if there has been a reaction yet," Peskov added.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.
