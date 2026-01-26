https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/kremlin-says-seen-no-us-reaction-to-proposal-to-send-1bln-frozen-assets-to-board-of-peace-1123529799.html

Russia Awaits US Reply to Putin's Offer of Funding ‘Peace Board’ with $1Bln in Frozen Assets

Russia Awaits US Reply to Putin's Offer of Funding 'Peace Board' with $1Bln in Frozen Assets

Moscow has not yet heard a public reaction of the United States to Russia's proposal to transfer $1 billion from its frozen assets to the Board of Peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-01-26T13:12+0000

2026-01-26T13:12+0000

2026-01-26T14:08+0000

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to send $1 billion from previously frozen assets to the Board of Peace. Later, US President Donald Trump called Putin's idea "very interesting." Moscow took note of Trump calling Russia's idea as interesting," the spokesman said. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.

