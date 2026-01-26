https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/putin-gives-malaysian-king-sultan-ibrahim-tour-of-hermitage-museum-1123530354.html
Putin Gives Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Tour of Hermitage Museum
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim a tour of the Hermitage Museum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, showing him its most treasured exhibits, including the famous Peacock clock, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Sunday, Sultan Ibrahim arrived in St. Petersburg for a private visit. Putin met him at the Hermitage on Monday and, alongside Hermitage Director General Mikhail Piotrovsky, gave the Malaysian king a tour. The foreign delegation was shown the Peacock clock made of gilded bronze and silver by English jeweler and mechanic James Cox in the late 18th century. It is the world's only large 18th-century automaton in working condition that has survived to our time unchanged. The clock was acquired by a favorite of Russian Empress Catherine II, Prince Grigory Potemkin, for the Hermitage, which was the Royal Family's Winter Palace at the time. It was brought to Russia disassembled, and Russian mechanic Ivan Kulibin later assembled it and brought it to working condition.
On Sunday, Sultan Ibrahim arrived in St. Petersburg for a private visit. Putin met him at the Hermitage on Monday and, alongside Hermitage Director General Mikhail Piotrovsky, gave the Malaysian king a tour.
The foreign delegation was shown the Peacock clock made of gilded bronze and silver by English jeweler and mechanic James Cox in the late 18th century. It is the world's only large 18th-century automaton in working condition that has survived to our time unchanged. The clock was acquired by a favorite of Russian Empress Catherine II, Prince Grigory Potemkin, for the Hermitage, which was the Royal Family's Winter Palace at the time. It was brought to Russia disassembled, and Russian mechanic Ivan Kulibin later assembled it and brought it to working condition.
Sultan Ibrahim was also shown a kris dagger with a scabbard. Such daggers were well-known in the 17th and the early 18th centuries in Indonesia, Malaysia and several of their neighboring countries. The Hermitage also houses a saber with scabbard used in Southeast Asia in the 18th and the first half of the 19th centuries. Sabers with long straight or slightly curved blades, also known as pedang in Malaysia, were known throughout the Malay Archipelago.