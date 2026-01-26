https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/silver-price-hits-new-all-time-record-exceeding-113-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123530469.html

Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $113 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

The silver exchange price hit a new record on Monday, exceeding $113 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data.

As of 16:16 GMT, the price of March silver futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 12.02% to $113.502 per ounce.

