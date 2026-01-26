International
Economy
Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $113 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
The silver exchange price hit a new record on Monday, exceeding $113 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data.
2026-01-26T16:32+0000
As of 16:16 GMT, the price of March silver futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 12.02% to $113.502 per ounce.
Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $113 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

16:32 GMT 26.01.2026
Silver bar
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The silver exchange price hit a new record on Monday, exceeding $113 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data.
As of 16:16 GMT, the price of March silver futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 12.02% to $113.502 per ounce.
Economy
Gold Shatters $5,100; Silver Soars Past $109 as Metals Hit Record Highs
09:27 GMT
