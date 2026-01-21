https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/eu-has-two-tools-to-counter-us-pressure-but-lacks-unity-and-guts--french-politician-1123497533.html
EU Has Two Tools to Counter US Pressure, But Lacks Unity and Guts – French Politician
Sputnik International
The EU is reportedly weighing its so-called “bazooka” option—the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI)—after Washington slapped tariffs over Greenland, with France leading the initiative. But are they really ready to take on the US?
"The EU could adopt this coming Thursday the exclusion of US firms from EU public markets and certain financial transactions," Karel Vereycken, vice president of the French Solidarity and Progress party, which cooperates with the LaRouche Organization, tells Sputnik, referring to the ACI option. EU member states are set to hold an emergency summit on January 22 to discuss and coordinate a response to threats from the US regarding Greenland and new tariffs. Vereycken outlines that the EU has two powerful tools to counter US pressure: EU countries hold about $8 trillion in US bonds and equities—nearly twice as much as the rest of the world combined—and could dump them in a coordinated moveThe EU could reverse its sanctions policy, accept Russia’s offer to end the conflict in Ukraine, stop buying US LNG, and reopen Nord Stream. Both tools would work; however, “who will have the nerve to do so?” the French politician asks.
"The EU could adopt this coming Thursday the exclusion of US firms from EU public markets and certain financial transactions," Karel Vereycken, vice president of the French Solidarity and Progress party, which cooperates with the LaRouche Organization, tells Sputnik, referring to the ACI option.
"But Brussels already voices that this is for bargaining during negotiations, and not for action."
EU member states are set to hold an emergency summit on January 22 to discuss and coordinate a response to threats from the US regarding Greenland and new tariffs.
Vereycken outlines that the EU has two powerful tools to counter US pressure
:
EU countries hold about $8 trillion in US bonds and equities—nearly twice as much as the rest of the world combined—and could dump them in a coordinated move
Mending fences with Russia
The EU could reverse its sanctions policy, accept Russia’s offer to end the conflict in Ukraine, stop buying US LNG, and reopen Nord Stream.
Both tools would work; however, “who will have the nerve
to do so?” the French politician asks.
"The Europeans are too divided and too dependent on US protection and financial services to really oppose Trump on Greenland," Vereycken concludes.