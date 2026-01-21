https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/eu-has-two-tools-to-counter-us-pressure-but-lacks-unity-and-guts--french-politician-1123497533.html

EU Has Two Tools to Counter US Pressure, But Lacks Unity and Guts – French Politician

The EU is reportedly weighing its so-called “bazooka” option—the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI)—after Washington slapped tariffs over Greenland, with France leading the initiative. But are they really ready to take on the US?

"The EU could adopt this coming Thursday the exclusion of US firms from EU public markets and certain financial transactions," Karel Vereycken, vice president of the French Solidarity and Progress party, which cooperates with the LaRouche Organization, tells Sputnik, referring to the ACI option. EU member states are set to hold an emergency summit on January 22 to discuss and coordinate a response to threats from the US regarding Greenland and new tariffs. Vereycken outlines that the EU has two powerful tools to counter US pressure: EU countries hold about $8 trillion in US bonds and equities—nearly twice as much as the rest of the world combined—and could dump them in a coordinated moveThe EU could reverse its sanctions policy, accept Russia’s offer to end the conflict in Ukraine, stop buying US LNG, and reopen Nord Stream. Both tools would work; however, “who will have the nerve to do so?” the French politician asks.

