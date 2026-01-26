https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/trump-sends-border-czar-homan-to-minnesota-after-recent-fatal-shooting-1123530581.html
Trump Sends Border Czar Homan to Minnesota After Recent Fatal Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is sending US border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight after recent fatal shooting incident.
On Saturday, a federal agent shot a Minneapolis resident. The Department of Homeland Security said that a Border Patrol officer had opened fire on the man as he feared for his life. Law enforcement officers were conducting a raid against undocumented immigrants when a man approached them with a gun. Unable to disarm him, the officer was forced to open fire, the department reported.
"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added that a separate investigation into a $20 billion fraud in Minnesota is underway and suggested it is at least partly responsible for protests. Trump also said that the US Department of Justice and Congress are looking into alleged financial crimes involving Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who he said is now worth more than $44 million.
Mass protests continue in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Heavy equipment has been deployed to the streets, and protesters have erected barricades.
Earlier in January, an ICE officer shot a woman who, according to the authorities, attempted to run over agents with a car during a protest in Minneapolis. The officer suffered internal bleeding in his torso after the incident, CBS News reported, citing US officials.
On his inauguration day as the 47th president, Trump vowed to halt illegal immigration immediately and initiate mass deportations from the United States. He also declared a nationwide state of emergency to address the US border crisis.