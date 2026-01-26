https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/trump-sends-border-czar-homan-to-minnesota-after-recent-fatal-shooting-1123530581.html

Trump Sends Border Czar Homan to Minnesota After Recent Fatal Shooting

Trump Sends Border Czar Homan to Minnesota After Recent Fatal Shooting

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is sending US border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight after recent fatal shooting incident.

2026-01-26T16:41+0000

2026-01-26T16:41+0000

2026-01-26T16:45+0000

americas

donald trump

us

minnesota

department of homeland security (dhs)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1a/1123531231_0:285:3072:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_1ee698b0be834a04b3cbca8fc42bf661.jpg

On Saturday, a federal agent shot a Minneapolis resident. The Department of Homeland Security said that a Border Patrol officer had opened fire on the man as he feared for his life. Law enforcement officers were conducting a raid against undocumented immigrants when a man approached them with a gun. Unable to disarm him, the officer was forced to open fire, the department reported. He added that a separate investigation into a $20 billion fraud in Minnesota is underway and suggested it is at least partly responsible for protests. Trump also said that the US Department of Justice and Congress are looking into alleged financial crimes involving Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who he said is now worth more than $44 million. Mass protests continue in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Heavy equipment has been deployed to the streets, and protesters have erected barricades. Earlier in January, an ICE officer shot a woman who, according to the authorities, attempted to run over agents with a car during a protest in Minneapolis. The officer suffered internal bleeding in his torso after the incident, CBS News reported, citing US officials.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-homeland-security-secretary-accuses-minnesota-governor-of-provoking-protesters-1123523430.html

americas

minnesota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, trump, minnesota, shooting, protests, incident, us department of justice, department of homeland security