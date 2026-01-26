https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/turkiye-ready-to-host-russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul-again---source-1123528862.html

Turkiye Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Again - Source

Turkiye is ready to once again host talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul if a relevant request is made, but no such signals have been received so far, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Last week, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik that Moscow remains open to resuming dialogue with Ukraine in Istanbul. Turkiye continues contacts with both Russia and Ukraine as part of its mediation efforts, and a window of opportunity for negotiations remains open, a Turkish diplomatic source previously told Sputnik.

