Turkiye Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Again - Source
Sputnik International
Turkiye is ready to once again host talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul if a relevant request is made, but no such signals have been received so far, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.
Last week, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik that Moscow remains open to resuming dialogue with Ukraine in Istanbul. Turkiye continues contacts with both Russia and Ukraine as part of its mediation efforts, and a window of opportunity for negotiations remains open, a Turkish diplomatic source previously told Sputnik.
Turkiye Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Again - Source

09:37 GMT 26.01.2026
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye is ready to once again host talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul if a relevant request is made, but no such signals have been received so far, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.
Last week, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik that Moscow remains open to resuming dialogue with Ukraine in Istanbul.
"Turkiye is hosting the negotiations. If there are requests, we are ready, but so far there are no such signals," the source said.
Turkiye continues contacts with both Russia and Ukraine as part of its mediation efforts, and a window of opportunity for negotiations remains open, a Turkish diplomatic source previously told Sputnik.

Russia and Ukraine previously held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul. These talks resulted in prisoner exchanges and the handover by Russia to the Ukraine authorities of the bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen. The two sides also exchanged draft memorandums on conflict resolution.

