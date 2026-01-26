https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ukraine-could-lose-donbass-as-zelensky-faces-defeat-sputnik-experts-dissect-abu-dhabi-talks-1123530847.html

Ukraine Could Lose Donbass as Zelensky Faces Defeat: Sputnik Experts Dissect Abu Dhabi Talks

Ukraine Could Lose Donbass as Zelensky Faces Defeat: Sputnik Experts Dissect Abu Dhabi Talks

Sputnik International

Though he refuses to pull out from Donbass, Volodymyr Zelensky will likely have to make territorial concessions eventually, says Professor Joe Siracusa, political scientist and dean of Global Futures at Curtin University.

2026-01-26T16:41+0000

2026-01-26T16:41+0000

2026-01-26T16:41+0000

analysis

ukraine

donbass

russia

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123032978_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_945a007a25f7648c2032c7e191557901.jpg

Ukraine is Losing Its Grip on DonbassThough he refuses to pull out from Donbass, Volodymyr Zelensky will likely have to make territorial concessions eventually, says Professor Joe Siracusa, political scientist and dean of Global Futures at Curtin University.Right now, however, Zelensky “lacks the necessary domestic political support to survive such a decision,” he adds.Zelensky’s position in Ukraine would become untenable if he were to concede on Donbass immediately, even though it is clear that this territory is lost to Ukraine, according to Siracusa.Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University, concurs, noting that Zelensky refuses to make any territorial concessions because he knows it would be tantamount to admission that he lost the conflict.Energy Truce – Nothing is CertainThe feasibility of an ‘energy truce’ between Russia and Ukraine seems questionable, as attacks against Russian oil tankers and refineries are one of the few viable strategic options Ukraine has left, Siracusa suggests.Crosston, however, argues that an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine might be possible as it could allow both sides to claim they are trying to resolve their differences, without conceding their major objectives.Zelensky's Last HopeZelensky’s only goal is to ensure the US involvement in Ukraine, as he seeks US post-ceasefire security guarantees, adds Siracusa.Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarks that one should not expect much from the first round of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, seeing how the parties involved have to work out some complex issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/continuation-of-negotiations-in-abu-dhabi-scheduled-for-next-week---kremlin-1123527964.html

ukraine

donbass

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian conflict, abu dhabi talks, russia ukraine us negotiations